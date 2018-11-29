New services, deals

Air France-KLM



Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines on Monday signed an agreement to extend their joint venture partnership.



As part of this enhanced agreement, the three SkyTeam airlines (Air France, KLM and China Eastern Airlines) will extend their joint venture partnership as of January 1, 2019 on two additional routes, Paris to and from Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province and Paris to and from Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.



American Airlines



China Southern Airlines said Wednesday that American Airlines (AA) and China Southern have decided to strengthen their partnership with an expansion of codeshare cooperation and the launch of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and lounge access from January 1 of 2019.



According to the plan sent to the Global Times, the two sides will expand codeshare cooperation in their inland route networks, including AA flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York to 21 cities in the US, and from Beijing and Shanghai Pudong to 20 cities in China flying with China Southern Airlines.





