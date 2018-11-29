China to set up evaluation system to better business climate

Wider market access, proper oversight needed

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang heard work reports on improving China's business environment to align with advanced international standards at the State Council executive meeting on Wednesday. It was decided at the meeting that China will carry out evaluation of its business climate by measuring it against international standards.



The Chinese government places high importance on deepening reform of government functions and enhancing the business environment. Li pointed out that the business environment is like the soil nourishing corporate development and it reflects market competitiveness. It is therefore crucial to foster a world-class business environment that is market-driven, law-based and up to international standards.



The government's relentless efforts in recent years to streamline administration, enhance compliance oversight and provide better services have brought notable improvement to China's business climate.



The recently issued World Bank report, Doing Business 2019, ranked China number at 46, improving 32 slots from 2017.



"With continued reform of government functions, our business environment has visibly improved in recent years, and its global ranking has continuously moved up," Li said.



"As many as 18,000 new market entities are now registered on an average day, up from several thousand a few years back. This would not be possible without an enabling business climate."



The Wednesday meeting stressed the importance of bettering the business environment to promote high-quality development. Efforts will be made to better align with advanced international standards, tackle areas of major weakness and vigorously pursue reform and opening-up.



"To foster a more enabling business environment, the primary task is to widen market access, and second to properly exercise supervision and oversight," Li said, noting the government should leave no regulatory gaps and conduct even-handed oversight, abolish any arbitrary practices in fee collection or inspection, avoid unwarranted interference in business operations and continuously narrow the gap with world-class business environments.



"Based on the concerns expressed by market entities, we should apply international standards in the context of China's marketplace to truly reflect the actual conditions on the ground," he said.



It was agreed upon at the meeting to set up a system to evaluate the business environment in China that is comparable internationally, aligned with World Bank standards and reflects Chinese features. The assessment criteria shall cover areas of immediate concern to market entities, such as the ease of launching a business, construction licensing, access to electricity and credit, paying taxes, filing for bankruptcy and the protection of intellectual property rights.



The evaluation will be carried out across the country in due course.





