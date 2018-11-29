Belt and Road initiative driving industrialization in Tanzania: official

By Xinhua - Global Times Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/11/29 20:53:40





"When it comes to the BRI, I see it as a development strategy involving infrastructure development and investments in various areas," said Stella Manyanya, Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.



She said the BRI was a scheme that could improve investments and trade facilitation to help create a sound business environment.



Manyanya was speaking at the Conference on the BRI and China-Tanzania Industrialization Cooperation organized by the Chinese embassy in Tanzania and Tanzania's



Manyanya said that the recently completed China-led construction projects, including buildings, roads and bridges in Tanzania bore the symbol of Chinese expertise and skills.



"I trust that, in the process, Tanzanians have gained profoundly in expertise, experience and industrial discipline," she told the one-day conference.



Humphrey Moshi, Director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, said the BRI is a platform for cooperation on projects to scale up provision of basic infrastructure, development of regional connectivity and industrialization.





A senior Tanzanian official on Wednesday described the Chinese-proposed Belt and Road initiative (BRI) as a driver of industrialization for the East African nation."When it comes to the BRI, I see it as a development strategy involving infrastructure development and investments in various areas," said Stella Manyanya, Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.She said the BRI was a scheme that could improve investments and trade facilitation to help create a sound business environment.Manyanya was speaking at the Conference on the BRI and China-Tanzania Industrialization Cooperation organized by the Chinese embassy in Tanzania and Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation among other partners in Dar es Salaam.Manyanya said that the recently completed China-led construction projects, including buildings, roads and bridges in Tanzania bore the symbol of Chinese expertise and skills."I trust that, in the process, Tanzanians have gained profoundly in expertise, experience and industrial discipline," she told the one-day conference.Humphrey Moshi, Director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, said the BRI is a platform for cooperation on projects to scale up provision of basic infrastructure, development of regional connectivity and industrialization.