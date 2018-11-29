Machinery giant eyes global top three rank

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), China's largest construction machinery manufacturer, aims to become one of the world's top three makers in sales by 2025.



The company aims to raise its global ranking in the sector from the current sixth to fifth by 2020, and is confident of meeting its goal of a higher global ranking, said Wang Min, chairman of the group.



The top three makers in 2018 are Caterpillar, Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery, according to industry information provider KHL.



During the Bauma China International Trade Fair, which is being held in Shanghai until Friday, XCMG is presenting world-leading machines, including the world's biggest rotary drilling rig and the world's largest all-terrain crane.



Wang said the group has allocated around 5 percent of its sales revenue to research and development for many years.





