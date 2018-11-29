Innovation zone for Xinjiang

The Urumqi, Changji and Shihezi high-tech zones have been combined and elevated into a national innovation demonstration zone, according to a document published by the State Council on Wednesday.
The three adjacent cities in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region will enjoy a series of favorable policies to further streamline administration, nurture an innovation industry cluster, stimulate vitality of innovative entities and create an innovation hub along the Silk Road
Economic Belt, the document said.
The country's first national innovation demonstration zone was set up in 2009 in Zhongguancun, now known as Beijing's "Silicon Valley".