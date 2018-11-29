More investment in cultural firms

The Ministry of Finance
said on Wednesday that it has channeled some 1.5 billion yuan ($217 million) to the country's centrally administered cultural enterprises this year.
The amount is an increase of 25 percent from the previous year, said the ministry in a statement.
For the next step, the ministry will actively explore budget performance evaluation in cultural enterprises and guide them to make good use of budget funds from the State's coffers so as to enhance the efficiency of State-owned assets usage.