Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co delivers a 400,000-ton very large ore carrier (VLOC) to China Merchants Energy Shipping Co on Wednesday. The ship, named Pacific Vision, is 362 meters long and 65 meters wide. It measures 30.4 meters from the hull to the top, with a maximum capacity of 400,000 tons. The ship will be used to transport iron ore between Brazil and China. Photo: VCG