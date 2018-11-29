Yuan rises after Fed chief hints at end to rate-hiking

Greenback not the only factor impacting China’s currency

The yuan's reference rate rose by 147 basis points against the US dollar on Thursday, shortly after overnight comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the US Fed is nearing an end to its rate-hiking cycle.



An economics expert said that if the US stops hiking the greenback, depreciation pressure on the yuan will be relieved to a great extent, although it might still edge down under other factors.



On Thursday, the yuan's central parity rate against the US dollar reached 6.9353.



By 4 pm Beijing time, the onshore yuan rose by 0.14 percent against the US dollar, while the offshore yuan rose by 0.04 percent.



The yuan rose against the greenback after Powell expressed dovish comments on Wednesday, which have been interpreted by many market professionals as a signal that the US Fed will stop hiking interest rates sooner than previously indicated.



According to CNBC report on Wednesday, Powell said the Fed's key benchmark interest rate is near the neutral rate - the rate where the Fed could consider stopping rate hikes. In early October, Powell said that the neutral rate was still a "long way off," according to CNBC.



His comments triggered an immediate surge on the US stock markets as well as a bonds selloff, the report noted.



As of 16:28 pm on Thursday, the US Dollar Index had risen by 0.19 percent to 96.65, according to data on marketwatch.com.



The yuan has experienced strong depreciation pressure this year because of a stronger US dollar as well as the ongoing China-US trade war.



On January 2, the first trading day this year, the yuan's reference rate against the US dollar stood at 6.5079.



Zhou Yu, director of the Research Center of International Finance at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said that although trends in the US dollar are an important factor that will affect future fluctuations in the yuan, it is not the only factor.



"If the trade dispute between the two countries continues to worsen next year, it's likely the yuan will continue to depreciate," he told the Global Times on Thursday.





