US sees increase in crude oil refinery inputs, imports: EIA

US crude oil refinery inputs increased in the week ending November 23, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.



According to the EIA, US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 17.6 million barrels per day last week, 698,000 barrels per day more than the previous week's average. Refineries operated at 95.6 percent of their operable capacity last week.



Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.2 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 5.5 million barrels per day.



Total products supplied over the past four-week period averaged 21.1 million barrels per day, up 5.6 percent from the same period last year.



Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.2 million barrels per day, down by 0.9 percent from the same period last year.



Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.2 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 2 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 4.1 percent compared with the same four-week period last year.



In addition, US crude oil imports and exports increased last week, said the EIA.



US crude oil imports averaged 8.2 million barrels per day last week, up by 608,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 7.7 million barrels per day, 0.8 percent more than the same four-week period last year.



Total motor gasoline imports, including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components, last week averaged 384,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 186,000 barrels per day.





