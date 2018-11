China stocks falter on fragile sentiment ahead of G20

China's stock markets fell on Thursday as fragile investor sentiment shattered earlier gains, and as trading volumes remained lighter than average ahead of a widely anticipated meeting between the Chinese and US presidents this weekend at the G20 At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was 1.32 percent lower at 2,567.44 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.30 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.37 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.36 percent and the real estate index down 2.47 percent.The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.06 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite Index was weaker by 2.12 percent.Analysts at China Fortune Securities said that a recent rebound did not mean that the market's correction has finished, highlighting the importance of a planned meeting this weekend between the leaders of China and the US in Argentina.Ongoing uncertainty in Sino-US trade relations will mean the market will be mainly led by changes in risk appetite in the near future, the analysts said.