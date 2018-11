Press and railroad staff gather as test operations on the new Harbin-Mudanjiang high-speed rail line are about to start on Thursday. The line is designed to allow trains to run at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour between Harbin and Mudanjiang, both in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, cutting travel time from five hours to less than two. The line is expected to go into service at the end of 2019. Construction on the new high-speed line started in December 2014. Photo: IC