Stop web casting its net on kids

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

Webcasting, which has grown popular in China in recent years, is not without its set of problems. A resident surnamed An of Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province learnt it the hard way when half of the money in his bank account suddenly evaporated. An called the police when he found that his bank account short about 10,000 yuan ($1,441) after returning home from office. He was surprised to find that his 12-year-old daughter had doled out the money to a webcast platform by using his mobile phone. This is not the first case of "misplaced charity" when children rewarded money on the sly to webcast platforms using their parent's mobile. Every online product should build safeguards against whimsical transactions by children or individuals not authorized to do so, reducing the risk of misuse by minors. Lack of parental guidance is another reason parents like An have to repent. Children should be educated against committing such financial bloopers and told why it is wrong. Only combined oversight from the network and parents can work to alleviate the problem.