Putin, Trump to meet as planned: Kremlin

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin will take place at this week's G20
summit as planned, the Kremlin said Thursday, despite US threats to cancel it over Moscow's tensions with Ukraine.
"Washington has confirmed the meeting," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Peskov said the meeting in Argentina would start around noon on Saturday with "brief talks between the leaders" followed by broader Russia-US talks that could last around an hour.
Peskov stressed the need for open communication between the leaders, even if they are unlikely to agree on all the issues.
"We need to think about how to start talking about the topics of bilateral relations, the topics of strategic security and disarmament and regional conflicts," Peskov said.
"We don't have to agree on all the issues and indeed that may be impossible but we need to talk. That's in the interests not only of our two countries, it's in the interests of the whole world."
Trump said this week that as a result of Russia's armed seizure of three Ukrainian ships, he was considering pulling out of the one-on-one talks with Putin.
"Maybe I won't have the meeting. Maybe I won't even have the meeting," he told the Washington Post on Tuesday.
In a phone call with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump expressed "deep concern" over the incident, the White House said Wednesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday there is "no military solution" to the Ukraine conflict after President Petro Poroshenko asked for NATO naval support in his country's standoff with Russia.
Merkel said, "We ask the Ukrainian side too to be sensible because we know that we can only solve things through being reasonable and through dialogue because there is no military solution to these disputes."
Russia fired on and then seized three Ukrainian ships on Sunday, accusing them of illegally entering its waters in the Sea of Azov and detaining their crew, in a dramatic spike in tensions that raises fears of a wider escalation.
Kiev accused Russia of launching "a new phase of aggression."
Poroshenko asked Germany and other NATO countries in comments to Bild newspaper on Thursday to "relocate naval ships to the Sea of Azov in order to assist Ukraine and provide security."
Ukraine is not a NATO member but has established close ties with the US-led military alliance.
Merkel, speaking at a German-Ukrainian business forum, said she would discuss the conflict with Putin at G20 summit in Argentina this weekend.
She said a bridge from the Russian mainland to Crimea that Putin opened in May had already restricted shipping access to the Sea of Azov and therefore to the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
"Now what I want is that the facts of what happened are put on the table, that the [crew] are released, and that no confessions are coerced like we have seen on television."
"I would also support keeping things calm, but we must also ensure that a city like Mariupol that relies on access to the sea ... is not simply cut off so that large parts of Ukraine can no longer be easily reached."