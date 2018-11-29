Georgia elects first woman president

Georgia's newly elected President Salome Zurabishvili on Thursday hailed her victory as a step forward for women and a move closer to Europe for the ex-Soviet republic.



With all votes counted, the country's election commission said the French-born ex-diplomat, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, had taken 59.52 percent of the second-round vote.



Her rival Grigol Vashadze, from an alliance of 11 opposition parties led by exiled ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement, took 40.48 percent.



The opposition denounced the election as a fraud. But while raising some serious concerns, foreign observers said the vote was "competitive" and well-run.



"It is now important to show that this country has chosen Europe," Zurabishvili told journalists after her win. "For that purpose, Georgians have elected a European woman president."



"It feels great," she said, pointing out that she was one of a small number of women presidents in the world.



The election was seen as a test of Georgia's democratic credentials as it seeks European Union and NATO membership.



It was also a trial run for more important parliamentary elections in 2020, when Georgian Dream is set to face off against a range of opposition parties.



The party is the creation of billionaire tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, who many see as the small country's de facto ruler.



"The election was competitive and candidates were able to campaign freely, however one side enjoyed an undue advantage," monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a report after the vote.



The elections were "well administered," they said, but raised concerns about misuse of administrative resources that "blurred the line between party and state."





