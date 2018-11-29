Four decades of transformation

The year 1978 was not short of worldwide innovation and inspiration. The first test tube baby was born and the Illinois Bell Company introduced the first ever cellular mobile phone. In that same year, Argentina won the World Cup.
Few outside China may have noticed a meeting convened in Beijing at the end of 1978. China hadn't walked out of the shadow of the Cultural Revolution
and at that time it was difficult to decode the implications of the December 18-22 Third Plenary Session of 11th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
The legacy of that meeting continues today. The decision made at that meeting - to launch reform and opening-up - profoundly transformed China and reshaped the country's relationship with the outside world.
It was a decision for China to embrace and integrate with the world. With the guiding principle of crossing the river by feeling the stones, individual Chinese were allowed to explore innovation in all walks of life: from scientific research through business ownership to governance model. In this way, enormous potential was unleashed across the whole country.
The last 40 years have been an epic adventure for China, composed of countless heartwarming stories of hundreds of millions of Chinese. It is the spirit of each of them seeking inspiration that made China what it is today. The Global Times editorial staff selected exemplary stories that offer a glimpse into China's changes over the past 40 years.