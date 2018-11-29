GM slashes thousands of jobs in tech shift

Automaker to cut 14,000 workers in North America

Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and US auto sales are near historic highs, General Motors is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation.



The GM layoffs come amid the backdrop of a trade war between the US, China and Europe that likely will lead to higher prices for imported vehicles and those exported from the US. CEO Mary Barra said the company faces challenges from tariffs but she did not directly link the layoffs to them.



President Donald Trump, who has made bringing auto jobs back a big part of his appeal to Ohio and other Great Lakes states that are crucial to his re-election, said his administration and lawmakers are exerting "a lot of pressure" on GM. Barra headed for Washington after the news broke to speak with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow in what was described as a previously scheduled meeting.



Trump said he was being tough on Barra, telling the company that the US has done a lot for GM and that if its cars aren't selling, the company needs to ­produce ones that will.



At a rally near GM's Lordstown, Ohio plant last summer, Trump told people not to sell their homes because the jobs are "all coming back."



GM announced Monday that it will cut as many as 14,000 workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure.



At the factories, around 3,300 blue-collar workers could lose jobs in the US and another 2,600 in Canada, but some US workers could transfer to truck or SUV factories that are increasing production. The cuts mark GM's first major downsizing since shedding thousands of jobs in the Great Recession. The reductions could amount to as much as 8 percent of GM's global workforce of 180,000 employees.



The cuts include about 8,000 white-collar employees, or 15 percent of GM's North American white-collar workforce. Some will take buyouts while others will be laid off.



The restructuring is part of a shift by GM as it abandons many of its car ­models and focuses more on autonomous and electric vehicles.



It's the new reality for automakers that are faced with the present cost of designing gas-powered cars and trucks that appeal to buyers now while at the same time preparing for a future world of electric and autonomous vehicles.



Barra said as cars and trucks become more complex, GM will need more computer coders but fewer engineers who work on internal combustion engines.



"The vehicle has become much more software-oriented" with millions of lines of code, she said. "We still need many technical resources in the company."



The restructuring also reflects changing North American auto markets as manufacturers continue to shift away from cars toward SUVs and trucks. In October, almost 65 percent of new ­vehicles sold in the US were trucks or SUVs. That figure was about 50 percent cars just five years ago.



GM is shedding cars largely because it doesn't make money on them, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli wrote in a note to investors.



"We estimate sedans operate at a significant loss, hence the need for classic restructuring," he wrote.



The move to make GM get leaner before the next downturn likely will be followed by Ford Motor Co, which also has struggled to keep one foot in the present and another in an ambiguous future of new mobility. Ford has been slower to react, but says it will lay off an unspecified number of white-collar workers as it exits much of the car market in favor of trucks and SUVs, some of them powered by batteries.





