Communities mourn the loss of media pioneer Xie Yining

Xie Yining, chairman of China Press, a well-known Chinese media organization in the US, was shot and killed at his office in Alhambra, California on November 16.



As news of the tragedy spread throughout China and the US, Chinese communities offered their deep condolences over the loss of a Chinese media pioneer in the US.



The Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles issued a statement expressing condolences over his death, and also to his family and China Press employees.



China News Service and Eastday.com expressed grief while praising Xie's legacy as a pioneer who played an essential role in the development of Chinese media in the US.



Global Times North America conveyed its deepest condolences over Xie's passing while expressing its utmost and sincerest grief to his family. Nancy Yan Xu, general manager and chief editor of Global Times North America, will present a wreath at the memorial service in December.



Xie's contributions toward the development of China Press are immeasurable. A journalism career that spanned almost four decades, Xie will be remembered for his unheralded professionalism among the Chinese media industry worldwide.



Xie's great enthusiasm for life, along with his wealth of intelligence and literary tastes, will never be forgotten.



The alleged gunman, Zhongqi Chen, was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody by local authorities. Chen was first held on $1 million bail following his arrest, and the bail was later increased to $6 million.



On November 26, Chen appeared in court where he denied the charges against him. The court reduced his bail to $3 million, and confiscated his US passport. Chen is scheduled to reappear in court on December 18.