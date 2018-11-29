Apple’s iPhone XR is company’s best-seller

Apple Inc's iPhone XR has been the company's best-selling iPhone model every day since it went on sale in mid-October, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The iPhone XR, which costs $749, was announced alongside two other models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, which start at $999. The XR brings many key features of those phones to a lower price, and analysts widely viewed it as Apple's effort to bring facial recognition unlocking and its newest processing chip to a wider set of buyers.
But a string of negative forecasts from smartphone suppliers in recent weeks has sparked concerns that the model might not be performing as Apple had hoped.
Those reports, alongside investor anxiety over Apple's November 1 disclosure it will no longer provide investors with iPhone unit sales data, have contributed to a more than 20 percent drop from Apple's peak share price in October.
While Apple is still not giving absolute unit sales figures, the company does occasionally disclose to investors which models are selling the best among its range, which includes older models such as the iPhone 7
and iPhone 8. Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of product marketing, said that the iPhone XR is currently Apple's "most mainstream product and our most popular iPhone."
"Since the iPhone XR became available, it's been the best-selling iPhone each and every day that it's been on sale," Joswiak noted.
In addition to including many of the features from its higher-priced models, Apple also made the iPhone XR available in the broadest color palette for iPhones since the iPhone 5C released in 2013.