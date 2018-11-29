US to appeal judge’s order barring asylum restrictions

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it would appeal a federal judge's order halting a presidential proclamation that prevents certain immigrants from seeking asylum. The US Department of Justice filed a notice that indicated it will appeal the order to the ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals.



Earlier this month, Judge Jon Tigar of the US District Court for the Northern District of California sided with opponents of President Donald Trump's measure prohibiting immigrants who cross the southern border illegally from claiming asylum.



In response, Trump lashed out at the ninth Circuit as ­biased and dismissed Tigar, an appointee of Trump's predecessor, as an "Obama judge," prompting a rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who said the federal judiciary doesn't have "Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges."





