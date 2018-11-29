Playing ‘Taiwan card’ again will backfire : experts

Playing the "Taiwan card" again as a bargaining chip by sailing US warships through the Taiwan Straits just days ahead of a likely China-US summit will backfire and further impair bilateral ties, Chinese experts said on Thursday.
"The US wants to put pressure on China, but such a move won't help resolve conflicts between the two countries," Li Haidong, a professor at the Beijing-based China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times.
Following reports that the US Navy sent two ships through the Taiwan Straits on Wednesday, China's Ministry of National Defense
said on Thursday that the People's Liberation Army are aware of the US warships' location in the Taiwan Straits.
Ren Guoqiang, the ministry's spokesperson, warned that the PLA is constantly on alert and firmly safeguards the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
On the same day, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang urged the US to carefully handle the Taiwan question.
"China does not stand back and despises such a challenge to the country's principles," Li said.
The US should have learned a lesson that challenging China with the Taiwan question would finally harm its own interests as it touches China's bottom line, Song Zhongping, a military commentator, told the Global Times.
The operation was also the first after the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party lost in local elections in Taiwan on Saturday.
"US Navy's operation also shows that the mainland and the island of Taiwan are getting closer, as the US always places obstacles in the way when both sides of the Taiwan Straits have good relations," Li said.
A majority of people in Taiwan are in favor of the 1992 Consensus, a cornerstone agreement that stabilized the cross-Straits ties, and they are disgusted with the US attempts to drive a wedge between the mainland and Taiwan, Li noted.Newspaper headline: Playing ‘Taiwan card’ again will backfire