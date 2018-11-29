US urged not to smear China’s talent plan

The US government and Western media have been urged not to apply a double standard to smear China's "Thousand Talents Plan," which is a talent recruitment program designed to attract leading researchers, after reports that a cancer researcher allegedly from the program was cleared of child pornography charges in the US.



Xie Keping, a 56-year-old Chinese American pancreatic cancer researcher and former MD Anderson Cancer Center scientist accused of being in possession of child pornography, had his case dismissed Wednesday after a Harris County grand jury refused to indict him on charges brought by university police, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.



Xie was also under scrutiny in a US federal investigation into economic espionage on behalf of China, NBC News reported in October, citing FBI officials as saying that Xie was suspected of sharing advanced cancer research with Beijing, although bureau spokesperson refused to confirm an investigation was under way.



The Global Times could not reach Xie for comment as of press time. But he told the American news outlet uschinapress.com in October that "all the accusations against him were untrue."



The US government and Western media have spread rumors about and defamed China's Thousand Talents Plan, accusing the program of stealing advanced US scientific technologies.



Chinese experts said the accusations made by the US, a country of immigrants which gathers global elites, are ridiculous and stressed that the jealous mindset will hinder China-US academic exchanges.



Tao Wenzhao, a senior research fellow at the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the US has always treated talent competition as something closely related to national interests.



The Trump administration, which sees China as the biggest threat, even worsened the situation, Tao said.



"It must be made clear that science and technology are different. Science belongs to the world. However, the technology and its intellectual property have their ownership," Tao stressed, urging the US government not to mix the two and jeopardize normal scientific cooperation.



Many talents who returned to China through the program said they felt better living in their motherland because they are highly respected.



Zhang Guixin, a Tsinghua University professor and member of the program, previously told the Global Times that the US, which brings together talent from around the world, is the biggest beneficiary of talent mobility. Now that China is doing the same thing, the US feels threatened.



The accusations against China are groundless and a form of protectionism, said Zhang.

