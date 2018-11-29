Why Xinjiang governance is worthy of copying

"The Communist Party of China is trying to popularize its practices in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to other parts of the country." This is the conclusion of Voice of America (VOA) Chinese after Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region signed an anti-terror cooperation agreement with Xinjiang to learn from the latter's experiences in promoting social stability. According to VOA, Uyghur people's so-called misery is likely turning into a nationwide humanitarian crisis.



What is a humanitarian crisis? Today, let's talk about the status quo in Xinjiang.



Earlier this month, a 4-year-old boy from Kashgar, Xinjiang, accepted a donation of a cochlear implant. His surgery went smoothly and he is hearing the world like any normal person now. The surgeon is a well-known expert from Guangdong Province. He went to Xinjiang as a volunteer to treat and cure patients like the boy. "I may never be able to afford the cost of the surgery," said the boy's father, showing his gratitude to the doctor.



This is what is happening in Xinjiang. It's not just about training centers. The country is actually carrying out a complete program there, including a one-on-one pairing assistance program - 19 Chinese provinces and municipalities must allocate a certain proportion of their budget to assistance for Xinjiang every year. The pairings include Guangdong and Kashgar, Beijing and Hotan etc. Specific measures include raising residents' employment rate and providing local young people with more access to higher and vocational education.



The regional government aims to help 100,000 people in southern Xinjiang obtain jobs by 2020 through education. In addition, a series of policies to support start-up business is also emerging.



The West tends to turn a blind eye to the region's previous grim reality. There was a time when quite a few radical Muslims there believed the money paid by local government was not halal, women without head scarves were not real Muslims, all documents issued by the government, such as identity cards, were invalid. Randomly intercepting and killing Han people on the road was righteous… These prove the presence of extremists in the region.



One can surely say that choosing what to wear, like head scarves, is a freedom. But amid the spread of extremism in Xinjiang, secular residents would only be caught up in fear and dare not go out without a proper regulation.



China and the West have different judgment criteria when it comes to human rights. But the West itself should be consistent over its own value system. How can it be fine to kill terrorists with missiles and drones, but a humanitarian crisis when China attempts to turn them into normal people?



Not a single terror attack, big or small, has occurred in Xinjiang for almost 22 consecutive months. Public security has notably improved, people are now feeling more secure and economic development is accelerating. Is this experience not useful for other provinces, including Ningxia, to learn?



