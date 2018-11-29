ZTE enables first 5G calls in Hainan

A view of 5G station of ZTE in South China's Hainan Province. Photo: Courtesy of ZTE

China Telecom users in South China's Hainan Province have made their first 5G calls using ZTE equipment, the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday.ZTE enabled the first 5G call on the island using the 3GPP R15 global standard, kicking off the end-to-end testing scenarios for commercial use, the statement showed.China's top leadership announced in April plans to develop Hainan into a free trade port. It will also be the country's largest free trade zone that's covered by higher-level opening-up policies, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Hainan has also become a heartland of developing high-quality telecoms networks to meet growing demand from the business and trade sectors. From 2018 to 2020, the local government plans to invest more than 12 billion yuan ($1.73 billion) in the networks, while promoting 5G pre-commercial use in cities and counties in the province, the Hainan Daily reported. Besides the first 5G call, users also tried out video calls based on 5G networks, which can also enable users to make 4K and 8k ultra-high-definition video calls, ZTE noted.