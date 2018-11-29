Huawei seeks clarification after NZ agency rejection

Huawei Technologies Co said it is seeking clarification from New Zealand after the country's intelligence agency rejected the telecommunications industry's first request to use the Chinese company's equipment in its planned 5G mobile network.



Huawei said it had not had formal contact with the Government Communication Security Bureau (GCSB), which has cited national security concerns in declining a proposal from telecoms operator Spark New Zealand to build its 5G network using Huawei equipment.



"Huawei is seeking an urgent meeting with the relevant ministers and officials to understand the government's position and get clarification of the process from here," Huawei's New Zealand deputy managing director Andrew Bowater said in an emailed statement.



He said New Zealand had not presented any evidence of wrongdoing and Huawei rejected the notion that it threatened local businesses "in any way."



"Huawei would welcome the opportunity to actively address any concerns and work together to find a way forward," Bowater said.



Huawei has done business in New Zealand since 2005, providing equipment for the country's 4G mobile system network and earlier this year testing 5G technology with Spark. "Huawei has always worked in good faith with the government and other industry players," Bowater said.

