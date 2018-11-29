Indonesia’s Go-Jek in Singapore

Indonesian ride-hailing provider Go-Jek kicked off a trial launch in parts of Singapore on Thursday, with plans to roll out services through its app in early 2019, challenging dominant player Grab in the small city-state.



Both Go-Jek and Grab are raising billions of dollars and investing aggressively in the race to corner a bigger share of Southeast Asia, as more of the region's 640 million consumers go online and use smartphones to shop, commute and make payments.



Go-Jek, backed by companies such as Tencent Holdings, Alphabet Inc's Google and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is initially launching ride-hailing service in parts of Singapore after forming a partnership with DBS Group Holdings, the region's biggest bank.

