Qualcomm fund for AI

Qualcomm Inc has set up a $100 million fund that will invest in start-ups working on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the US chipmaker said on Wednesday.



The Qualcomm Ventures AI Fund has already made its first investment via a Series A funding round of AnyVision, a face, body and object recognition start-up, the company said without disclosing the amount. The new fund will focus on AI that will be used in autonomous cars, robotics and machine-learning platforms.

