South American soybean exports to China to see sharp increase as US loses out

Farmers harvest soybeans on their land near Los Indios, Argentina. File photo: VCG
With China's imports of soybeans from South American countries such as Argentina poised to nearly double next year amid the ongoing China-US trade war, the US will bear the brunt of its souring ties with China and lose its position as the leading global soybean supplier, industry sources said.
Argentina, a major world soybean grower, is estimated to boost its soybean exports to 15 million tons in 2019 thanks to an increase in output, and most of the exports will go to China, Nicolas Pawlusiak, a spokesperson with the Rosario Board of Trade (BCR), which is based in Santa Fe, Argentina, told the Global Times.
Zou Yesheng, deputy general manager of COFCO International Argentina, estimated that China's soybean imports from Argentina will be about 10 to 12 million tons in 2019, compared with an average of 7 to 8 million tons in the past several years.
The rapid growth is being fueled by a decline in US soybean exports to China, Pawlusiak noted. In recent years, the US exported 30 million tons of soybeans to China annually.
"Total soybean production in Argentina in 2019 is expected to be more than 50 million tons," of which 15 million tons will be exported, mostly to China, Pawlusiak said. That would be twice the average of the past five years, he said.
Brazil, another major soybean producer, is forecast to produce a record high of 120 to 125 million tons in 2019, according to figures provided by BCR. This bumper crop will boost its export to China.
Analysts said the spike in production from South America will challenge the US' leading position in global supply.
In recent years, China has sought to diversify its import channels for grain and oilseed products such as soybeans. Chinese enterprises are also expanding transportation channels in South America to reduce the costs, Jiao Shanwei, editor-in-chief of cngrain.com, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Since the transportation costs from South America have been brought down to the same level as those from the US, farmers in these countries are being encouraged to increase production. Brazil, the biggest soybean exporter, has great potential farmland, Jiao added.
In addition to soybeans, South American soybean meal and soybean oil are also likely to see rising exports to China if trade tensions between China and the US keep escalating, Pawlusiak said, noting that this year, Argentina resumed soybean oil exports to China after a three-year hiatus.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri's government is expected to announce the soymeal-to-China agreement at the G20
meeting in Buenos Aires on Friday, Reuters reported on Thursday.