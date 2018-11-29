India to start exporting fish meal, fish oil to China following deal

By Xinhua - Global Times Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/11/29 23:08:40





The protocol was signed between visiting Chinese Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) Hu Wei and India's Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan, an official statement released by India's



The signing of the protocol formalizes the consensus reached by both sides on hygiene and inspection requirements for fish meal and fish oil to be exported from India to China, and will enable India to commence exports of the goods to China, according to the official statement.



Hu is currently on a visit to India to discuss various issues relating to market access for different products, including milk, agricultural products, fruit and vegetables, tobacco and pharmaceutical products, which India hopes to export to China.



Various Indian sectors, including animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, participated in the meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday.



This is the second product to get clearance from China in the last six months. In June, a protocol was signed for export of Indian rice to China.





