US threats of auto tariff rise just a tactic to keep pressure on China ahead of G20 summit: analysts

Buick Envision SUVs are lined up in Yantai, East China's Shandong Province before being exported to the US in 2015. File photo: VCG





China on Thursday reacted to recent threats from top US officials about imposing tariffs on cars imported from China, calling such threats a tactic ahead of the meeting between the top leaders of the two countries at the G20 Summit in Argentina, and saying it will not help resolve trade disputes between the two countries.



In a series of Tweets on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump suggested that the US is studying higher tariffs on foreign vehicles in the wake of General Motors' recently announced restructuring plan that will see several factories being closed with the loss of up to 15,000 jobs.



"If we did that with cars coming in, many more cars would be built here… and [GM] would not be closing their plants in Ohio, Michigan [and] Maryland," Trump tweeted, referring to a 25 percent tariff currently levied on foreign trucks and commercial vans imported into the US.



While Trump's tweets did not single out China, a statement from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday made clear that the US is considering increasing tariffs on Chinese-built cars.



"China's policies are especially egregious with respect to automobile tariffs," he said. "At the president's direction, I will examine all available tools to equalize the tariffs applied to automobiles."



He pointed out that China imposes a 40 percent tariff on US-made cars, while the US only levies a 27.5 percent tariff on Chinese-made vehicles.



At a press briefing on Thursday, Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, defended China's higher tariffs and blamed the US for additional duties.



"If the US did not provoke trade tensions and did not impose additional tariffs, China's tariffs on US cars would have been 15 percent," Geng said, noting that China had previously cut tariffs on cars from 25 percent to 15 percent.



He further pointed out that given different resources and levels of industrial competitiveness, "it is very difficult to achieve absolutely reciprocal openness between the two economies. I will give you an example. China imposes a 15 percent tariff on skinned peanuts, while WTO data shows that the US' tariff on skinned peanuts is 163.8 percent."



Geng stressed only dialogue based on mutual respect and fairness, not threats of sanctions, could resolve the trade dispute. "Wielding the stick of sanctions is not helpful."



Huo Jianguo, vice chairman of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies, said the threats are also negotiation tactics employed by US officials ahead of high-level meetings or trade talks.



"Obviously, this is blackmail. [US officials] want to keep pressure on Chinese officials before the meeting," Huo told the Global Times. "We have seen this before. It didn't work in the previous rounds, and it won't work this time."



Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a dinner meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Argentinean capital.



"I think both sides feel the pressure to reach some kind of deal to avoid further escalation, but with Trump, everything is still up in the air," Huo said.



Furthermore, given the small number of Chinese-built cars exported to the US each year, a rise in tariffs would hurt US companies more, according to Mei Songlin, vice president and managing director of China operations at US-based auto industry consultancy JD Power.



The US only imports about 50,000 cars from China a year, while it exports about 250,000 cars to China, according to US financial news website 24/7 Wall St.