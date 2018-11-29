Indonesia’s potential can be harnessed with China help

By Wang Wen Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/29





In December 2015, I was invited to attend the cocktail party at the



Indonesia is indeed very quiet, refined and peaceful, but the world should know that it is on way to becoming a global power. It is the world's fourth most populous nation, largest archipelagic country and one of the 10 largest nations in the world. Among G20 members, China, India and Indonesia are the three fastest growing economies. But Indonesia is not as frequently in the news as China and India.



Indonesia's current GDP is about $1 trillion, more than that of developed nations such as Spain and the Netherlands, accounting for about 40 percent of all



Sixty percent of Indonesia's economic growth is driven by domestic consumption, making it a huge consumer market. In 2014, Widodo announced that he aimed to transform Indonesia into a "global maritime axis," unleashing the country's potential on the path to becoming a global power. As a Chinese scholar, I have always believed that the 21st century is the Asian century, at least driven by three carriages of China, India and Indonesia (and ASEAN).



On October 3, 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping specially delivered a speech during his visit to Indonesia, proposing the "21st Century Maritime



Since 2013, China has been Indonesia's largest trading partner. In 2016, China became the largest market for Indonesian exports. In the first half of 2018, China's two-way trade with Indonesia increased 28 percent year-on-year.



In the past five years or so, China has jumped from Indonesia's 12th largest source of foreign capital to the third largest, after the United States and Japan. China is also the fastest-growing country in infrastructure construction in Indonesia. There are reasons to believe that in the next 10 years China will become the No.1 source of foreign investment in Indonesia.



In 2016, China became the largest source of tourists to Indonesia for the first time. Bali in Indonesia is one of the most sought-after destinations in China. For the Chinese, the Indonesian people's peace-loving nature and family values are consistent with the values of the Chinese society.



But are there areas of improvement?



First, China and Indonesia need increased strategic trust to build a more lasting peace and prosperity along the western Pacific coast. Indonesia, as a regional power, has not yielded to provocation by some large countries. This is what the Chinese society appreciates. On the South China Sea issue, China and Indonesia need to have more policy coordination, maintain the continuity of China's policies and accelerate the negotiation on the South China Sea Code of Conduct.



Indonesians should understand that China's rise is different from the West's, which rose amid conflicts and wars in the past 500 years. China is striving to resolve differences and wants to achieve its rise in a peaceful way. Trust between China and Indonesia is crucial in the fastest growing region of the world.



Second, China and Indonesia should have more personnel to promote further understanding and integration. President Widodo hopes that Indonesia will become a global tourist country, and the number of foreigners who travel to Indonesia in 2019 will reach 20 million, including 10 million from China. Currently, the number of tourists from China has achieved only a third of the target. We must know that China has more than 130 million people traveling abroad each year, but Indonesia only accounts for less than 2 percent. How to attract more Chinese tourists? Social awareness, better tourism infrastructure, and service support are needed for cooperation between the two countries.



Third, China and Indonesia can promote more complementary industries in minerals, fisheries, manufacturing and agriculture to better realize the development of the two countries and the



Fourth, China and Indonesia should increase economic cooperation in infrastructure investment. Although I came to Jakarta for the first time, I soon found that the city was congested, with high logistics cost, bad air quality and slow internet. China should increase infrastructure investment in Indonesia. "To get rich, to build roads first" is an important experience in China's 40 years of reform and opening up.



Jakarta is a dynamic city in a thriving country. Maintaining mutual trust and cooperation, China and Indonesia will surely make greater contributions to the stability of the country, region and world peace.



The author is executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China. The article is an excerpt of his speech at the China-Indonesia Dialogue held in Jakarta on Tuesday. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn





