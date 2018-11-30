Argentina visit boosts ties

The Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires offers Argentina and South America a unique opportunity to improve their cooperation with the world's two largest economies as China and the US are also seeking to resolve their ongoing trade dispute, Chinese analysts noted on Thursday.



President Xi Jinping wrapped up his state visit to Spain on Thursday and is heading to Argentina for the 13th G20 summit and a state visit.



He will also pay a state visit to Panama and Portugal after the summit, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



In an article published in Argentine newspaper Clarin on Wednesday, Xi wrote "We need to strengthen strategic communication based on mutual respect and trust and to deepen practical cooperation for win-win results."



"Cooperation will be deepened in such key areas as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, mining and manufacturing," Xi noted in the article.



China is now Argentina's second largest trade partner and a major source of investment. Two-way trade reached $13.8 billion last year, Xinhua reported.



China is the leading market for the South American nation's agricultural goods and imports cooking oil, soybeans, beef, poultry, wine and dairy products.



Chinese analysts say the summit, the first of its kind to be held in South America, is also a chance for China to enhance its cooperation with the continent.



In 2017, China's trade with Latin America and total direct investment in the region both surpassed $200 billion, according to Xinhua.



Latin America has become the second largest destination of China's outbound investment and China is the second largest trading partner of Latin America, Gao Feng, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Thursday.



Bilateral trade between China and Latin America and Caribbean countries hit $257.8 billion in 2017, a growth of 18.8 percent over the previous year, Gao said.



As Beijing and Washington hammer out details for the upcoming summit between President Xi and US President Donald Trump, all eyes are on Buenos Aires, Jorge Malena, coordinator of the Working Group on Chinese Issues of the Argentine Council of International Relations, told the Global Times.



As the host nation, Argentina is committed to coordinating dialogue between the two leaders and strengthening relations with both, Malena said.



Argentina has close ties with the US in terms of culture and politics, but it will find opportunities to move closer to China in economic cooperation, Malena said.



Sour grapes







Given Argentina's currency issues and a tough global economic outlook, Western companies are growing cautious about investing in the country's infrastructure, Yin Zhixin, general manager of Argentina's railway project in China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), told the Global Times.



It is just sour grapes for Western countries to worry about China's growing investment in Latin America's infrastructure projects and such cooperation will continue as it is beneficial to both sides, Yin stressed.



The Argentine economy is mainly driven by agriculture, Yin said, and an overhaul of the railway system by CMEC has promoted its development in remote regions, creating a virtuous cycle for the local economy.



The trade tension between China and the US has made Latin America a more important source of China's soybean imports, analysts said.



Improved infrastructure will help increase the soybean farming area in Argentina, an important soybean country in Latin America, Yin said.



Argentina's soybean exports to China will likely increase to 10 to 15 million tons in 2019, up from "7 to 8 million tons in an ordinary year," Zou Yesheng, a deputy general-manager at Chinese food giant COFCO International, told the Global Times.



Some Chinese observers interviewed by the Global Times believed Latin America may soon end US dominance of the world's soybean exports and gain more bargaining power in global markets.



Value chain



The China-US trade spat can give Latin American goods an advantage, Wang Yongzhong, a research fellow with the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.



Wang noted that the trade conflict and a fragile global economy also means weak external demand for Latin American products.



It is still too early to say what impact the trade tension will have on the Latin American economy, Wang noted.



"It will be a test of Latin America's wisdom to see whether they can seize the opportunity," he said.



Amid soaring protectionism and global economic uncertainty, Latin America has become a more valued economic partner for China, Wang said.



If Argentina and other Latin American countries hope to find opportunities to move closer to the Chinese economy, then China is more than happy to accept the goodwill and seek to broaden cooperation, Wang said.