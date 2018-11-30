No longer an ‘outsider’

Pan Shuning was studying at Duke University when she realized she will always be an outsider in US, and it was time to return home.



She clearly remembers the day she greeted her bus driver, who simply stared past her but returned the greetings the other students getting on the bus.



"I immediately realized that I was always being treated differently because I am Asian," Pan told the Global Times.



"I was never going to be fully accepted no matter how fluent my English was," she said.



Pan, 29, went to primary school in Japan where her parents were doing research. She came to China for high school and attended a joint program between a Chinese and Canadian university. She then lived and worked in Canada as a business analyst for three years before going to Duke for a master's degree.



"The more places I went, the stronger I felt my Chinese identity," Pan said.



Yi Gusen, Pan's schoolmate, knew it was time to return to China when he saw two men rob a young woman with a weapon. He was walking to his car in a parking lot after watching a late-night film.



"It could have been me if I arrived before that woman," Yi told the Global Times. He ran away, chased by the robbers' threatening stares.



In China Yi never gave a second thought about hanging out with friends at midnight for a film or late night snack. That night in the parking garage when he felt his life was in danger "was the moment I told myself, I have to go home," he said.





