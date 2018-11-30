Pakistan's finance minister sets ambitious economic roadmap

Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday made an ambitious economic roadmap, which included steps of house construction, job creation and foreign investment attraction during the five-year tenure of the government.



Umar made the remarks during his speech in a ceremony to review performances of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first 100 days in office.



Umar said the local economy would absorb foreign investment worth 6,000 billion Pakistani rupees (some 44.7 billion US dollars) in next five years.



The South Asian country's top finance manager said the new government faced a massive external deficit worth 2 billion US dollars which has been already reduced to half within the first 100 days of the current government.



Umar said the government is on course to generate 10 million new jobs during the five-year term through implementation of massive projects including Naya Pakistan Housing Project and Health Card across the country.



The minister termed the farmers community as the backbone of the national economy. He said five poverty alleviating programs will start in the coming days, including the health card scheme, nutrition, education, financing for small and medium sized businesses, and housing projects.



Talking about the much-hyped interaction with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, Umar said the government will not hide behind the IMF and any deal with it would be made keeping in view the interest of Pakistan.

