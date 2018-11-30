China's UN Security Council presidency helps advance multilateralism: envoy

China's Security Council presidency in November has helped to show support for multilateralism and a stronger role of the United Nations, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday.



The open debate on strengthening multilateralism and the role of the United Nations was well-received by member states, Ma told reporters in a briefing at the end of China's council presidency.



The debate on Nov. 9 attracted leaders of major UN agencies, including the UN secretary-general, the acting president of the General Assembly, the president of the Economic and Social Council, and the president of the International Court of Justice, he said.



More than 70 countries and international organizations were represented at the event, he said.



"Both developing countries and developed ones regarded multilateralism as a must. They have reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and called on the parties to uphold multilateralism, strengthen the UN, maintain the rules-based international order and jointly meet global challenges."



The world is getting more complicated and no one country alone can solve the many global challenges, said Ma. "Against this backdrop that multilateralism is becoming more important."



He expressed the hope that after the debate, countries will take more actions to strengthen multilateralism and the role of the United Nations.

