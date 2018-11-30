Ukrainian PM, German chancellor agree to boost cooperation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Berlin on Thursday and agreed to boost cooperation between their countries, the Ukrainian cabinet's press service said.



At the meeting, Groysman said that Ukraine stands ready to develop cooperation with Germany in various sectors and particularly interested in deepening energy cooperation.



"We are interested in the joint implementation of projects for diversification of energy sources and enhancement of Ukraine's energy security," Groysman said.



He proposed to scale up discussions on joint management of the Ukrainian gas transit system, which transports Russian gas to Europe.



For her part, Merkel said that Germany is interested in developing business ties and investment cooperation with Ukraine.



"Ukraine has proved itself to be an open country, and German business is interested in working here. Ukraine is taken as a place where investments can and should be leveraged," Merkel said.



Earlier in the day, Groysman and Merkel opened the third German-Ukrainian business forum, which gathered hundreds of officials and business representatives from the two countries.



Currently, some 2,000 German companies are operating in Ukraine.



As of July 1, 2018, German investment in Ukraine amounted to 1.7 billion US dollars.



Groysman arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for a working visit.

