Economist urges S. African president to attract new investment at G20 summit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/30 9:09:09





"His message should be that everybody who wants to invest must come to South Africa and it is a safe place to invest. He must say that there's policy certainty and ensure that the country is attractive for investment," Professor Jannie Rossouw, head of school of economics and business sciences at Wits University, told Xinhua on Thursday.



Ramaphosa left South Africa for Argentina on Thursday to attend the G20 summit. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies are part of the South African delegation.



Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement that the president will present South Africa as an attractive investment and trade investment partner.



Since his election this year, Ramaphosa has been on a campaign to woo investors to South Africa as he seeks to grow the economy and tackle socio-economic problems.



"This summit is a platform which will use to promote and strengthen the interest of the African continent and of the South. We view the G20 as a meaningful opportunity for advancing global governance forms," Diko said.



The upcoming G20 meeting, to be held from Friday to Saturday in Buenos Aires, is themed "Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development."

