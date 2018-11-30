Syria's air defenses intercept all enemy missiles before reaching targets in southern region

The Syrian air defenses destroyed all enemy missiles targeting areas in southern Syria, state TV reported, noting that the enemy attack couldn't achieve its goal.



The air defenses were triggered on Thursday evening to an attack targeting military posts in the town of Kisweh in the southern countryside of the capital Damascus in southern Syria.



The report said the attack was intense, adding that all enemy missiles couldn't hit any of its targets.



It's not yet clear what is the exact "enemy targets," whether warplanes or rockets.



The side behind the attack is not yet clear, but Israel has repeatedly targeted military positions in Syria, including in Kisweh.



If Israel is behind the attack, it would be the first hit since September when it attacked military sites in Syria and confused the Syrian air defenses into mistakenly hit a Russian surveillance aircraft.



After the September attack, during which Russian servicemen were killed by friendly fire, Russia and Syrian government blamed Israel and Moscow was quick to equip Damascus with the S-300 air defense missile system.



In related remarks, Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, told Xinhua in September that the arrival of Russia's S-300 to Syria would push Israel to reconsider before striking Syria again.

