Merkel's plane lands in Cologne due to technical problem:report

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane on Thursday made an emergency landing in Cologne airport due to some technical problem, according to local media Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger.
Merkel's plane took off in Berlin and was originally destined to Buenos Aires where the G20
meeting is set to kick off on Friday.
Due to the disfunction of the electric system, the plane had to land in Germany's western city of Cologne, and Merkel will take another plane to continue her trip.
The report said that the fire brigades were dispatched in the event of a hard landing.