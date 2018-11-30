Chinese city Heyuan to promote trade ties with Britain

Chinese city Heyuan in the Guangdong province strived to enhance economic and trade cooperation with British companies in London on Thursday.
Speaking at the city's roadshow, Ding Hongdu, secretary of Heyuan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said,"As a green development demonstration zone in the Guangdong province, Heyuan is aimed to promote the eco-vanguard integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."
John McLean, vice chairman of Institute of Directors for the City of London, said "The'Golden Era'between two countries has seen many tangible results."
He said, "Deeper reform and greater opening up in China, and the steady development of the Belt and Road
Initiative create invaluable opportunities for China-UK cooperation. "
McLean hoped these opportunities will benefit British companies to collaborate with China's Guangdong province and in particular Heyuan.
According to an earlier report compiled by Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is the fourth largest bay area that has strong attraction and radiation power for global capital after Tokyo, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Currently, it has taken on the shape of world-class super-city cluster and international free trade port, and is expected to become a giant portal hub of the Belt and Road Initiative.