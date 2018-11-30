Scenery of ginkgo trees in SE China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/30 9:24:55

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo leaves in Wutun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo leaves in Shangmei Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo leaves in Wutun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo trees and maple trees in Shangmei Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo trees and maple trees in Shangmei Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo leaves in Shangmei Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo leaves in Shangmei Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the yellow ginkgo leaves in Wutun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 
 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus