Pakistan's armed forces present air show, anti-terrorism drill

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/30 9:40:01

Pakistani jets perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani jets perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani jets perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani paratroopers perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani helicopters perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani jets perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani soldiers participate in an anti-terrorism drill in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani soldiers participate in an anti-terrorism drill in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani soldiers participate in an anti-terrorism drill in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Pakistani soldiers participate in an anti-terrorism drill in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Posted in: WORLD
