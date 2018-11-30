Pakistan's armed forces present air show, anti-terrorism drill

Pakistani jets perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)

Pakistani paratroopers perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)

Pakistani helicopters perform during an air show in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on Nov. 29, 2018. Pakistan's armed forces presented an air show and anti-terrorism demonstration in Karachi as part of the 10th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2018). (Xinhua/Stringer)

