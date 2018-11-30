Pakistan, Russia agree to lift ties to strategic partnership

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a multidimensional strategic partnership, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



The agreement was made on Thursday in a meeting between Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Y. Dedov in Islamabad.



During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and cooperation including trade and investment, peace and security, energy and defense cooperation were discussed.



Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the bilateral cooperation in the field of energy and called it a strong pillar of Pakistan's partnership with Russia.



The foreign minister also appreciated Russia's role in finding a political solution of Afghan issue and agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region.

