Expectations run high at G20 summit to move multilateralism forward

Facing the sharp rise in trade-restrictive measures, the two-day Group of 20 (G20
) summit, which starts on Friday in Buenos Aires, is expected to seek solutions for an improved multilateral mechanism more resilient to the challenges of protectionism and unilateralism.
The expectation has also put the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit under the spotlight. The world is keen to find clues on how multilateralism can be defended and whether the China-US trade conflict can be resolved at the meeting of the leaders of the world's two largest economies.
The G20 is facing serious challenges when it should be celebrating its 10th anniversary of consolidation. Instead it is having to deal with the very future of multilateral organizations such as the WTO in the face of rising unilateralism, analysts said. Discussions on WTO reforms will be a key issue at this year's summit, they noted.
Global trade tensions are putting commitments by the Group of 20 to keep markets open at risk, EU delegates to the G20 said. They have pledged to help reform WTO rules to resolve the strains, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
G20 leaders meet on Friday and Saturday in Buenos Aires with the escalating trade dispute between China and the US likely to top the agenda, the Reuters' report said.
"Both China and the EU, as well as many members of the international community, are victims of unilateralism that has been implemented by the US," Cui Hongjian, director of the Department of European Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times.
China and the EU share a consensus on the need for reforms of the WTO, Cui noted. The US, meanwhile, wants WTO reforms to serve its "America First" policy, which would affect the interests of the rest of the world, Cui said.
Economic globalization is the trend of the times, and efforts should be made to safeguard global free trade and the multilateral trade system, China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said Thursday.
MOFCOM spokesperson Gao Feng called on member countries of the G20 to work together to help build an innovative, inclusive and open world economy and push for positive and pragmatic economic and trade results, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.
Rising protectionism and unilateralism has brought uncertainties to global economic growth, which requires cooperation from all parties, he said.
MOFCOM issued a document on China's position on WTO reform last week, stating that China supports WTO reform and believes that the reform should safeguard the core values of multilateral trade systems and guarantee the interests of members from developing countries.Expectation on agreement
"China's foreign policy has been an essential counterpoint to US protectionist and unilateralist attitudes that have increased legal uncertainty in international trade and instability of the international system," said Evandro Carvalho, head of the Center for Brazil-China Studies at FGV Law School in Brazil.
The trade frictions initiated by the Trump administration go beyond the simple question of the US trade imbalance with China. By refusing to reappoint or approve new judges to the WTO Appellate Body, the US is undermining the functioning of the multilateral trading system, and risks imploding it, he told the Global Times.
There are normally seven WTO appeals judges, but as of September only three remain - the minimum for the system to function. The appellate body, WTO's dispute-settlement mechanism, could break down entirely by December 2019 when the terms of two judges expire or even sooner if any the three judges recuse themselves from a case for legal reasons, Reuters reported.
"The term 'trade war' makes perfect sense when we look at the American attitude," Carvalho said, noting the G20 summit is taking place against the backdrop of the China-US trade war and increased concerns over the world economy.
The G20 has sought to establish itself as the most appropriate forum for resolving major global economic crises, said Carvalho.
In an interview with the People's Daily, Argentinian Ambassador to China Diego Guelar said "there are a lot of expectation about this G20."
"We have been living, especially the last two years, in an atmosphere of protectionism," he told the People's Daily in an interview released on Monday. The G20 is helping to balance this tendency, because the essence of the G20 is multilateralism, he said. Will China-US trade row be resolved?
The meeting between President Xi and his US counterpart at the G20 summit has great significance, but to what extent it will stabilize trade frictions and improve the global economic situation depends on the sincerity of the US, analysts said.
In response to China-US economic and trade issues, MOFCOM spokesperson Gao said that teams from the two sides are in contact to push the implementation of the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries.
"This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the US launched the trade frictions against China, and it will definitely have great significance on pushing the final solution for the trade friction. If the meeting can reach some agreements based on mutual-respect and mutual-benefit, it would surely serve the larger picture of the China-US relationship and the expectations of the international community," said Diao Daming, an American studies expert and associate professor at the Renmin University of China.
In a Wall Street Journal interview on Monday, Trump renewed his threat to impose new levies on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Western media including Financial Times, Business Insider and Foreign Affairs remain cautious on the outcome of the Xi-Trump meeting.
"The potential for a bust-up that paves the way for a further escalation remains high," Financial Times said in its report on Tuesday.
To what extent the meeting will stabilize the frictions depends on the patience and sincerity of both sides, "the two countries need to meet each other halfway," Diao told the Global Times on Thursday.
"Since the very beginning of the trade frictions, China's attitude has been consistent, so the key is whether the US can make a decision that serves its national interest and world expectations," Diao noted.
China is firmly safeguarding the national and people's interests, and the normal rules and order of the international trade, while the US' stance is obviously driven by some domestic factors and interest groups, which is absolutely counter to its international responsibility and rationality, Diao said.