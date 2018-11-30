First Ritz-Carlton “Stellar Dining Series” to launch in Beijing

Lobster paella cooked by Zhang Zhaogang, a Michelin-starred chef at Summer Pavilion Restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Photo: Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton

The first Ritz-Carlton "Stellar Dining Series" is on tour in cities in the Asia-Pacific region from November 1 to December 1, 2018. Beginning at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia in Singapore, the event has been held at the Ritz-Carlton, Osaka and the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong and will land at the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing on Thursday to Saturday.The "Stellar Dining Series" is inspirited by stars and each of the four cities represent a constellation. The mission of the tour is to bring together Michelin-starred chefs, bartenders and pastry chefs and provide the guests with an unforgettable culinary experience. Many culinary masters and bartenders from Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Singapore join hands with culinary teams in the cities to create unique dishes and ensure that the guests enjoy a wonderful experience.The last stop on the tour is the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, and Michelin-starred culinary masters from Japan and Singapore will work with the chefs and staff members to present the Michelin-starred feasts, as well as hold three-day series of activities including such as, a dessert workshop, a high-end cocktail class, and afternoon tea. All professionals will showcase top-level cooking and bartending techniques.Zhang Zhaogang, a Michelin-starred chef at Summer Pavilion Restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, will take you on a journey of modern Cantonese cuisine. Thanks to simple cooking techniques and ingredients, it's possible for Zhang to bring the original taste of food and a sense of pleasure to the guests.Christophe Gibert, a Michelin-starred chef at LABAIE French Restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Osaka is good at making high-end French food with a selection of Japanese ingredients. He applies subtle ingredients which are rare in both the traditional Japanese and French cuisine. With a series of professional techniques and unique culinary skills, he combines sweet and sour flavors in a perfect manner, thus leading the guests on a journey of unique and innovative French cuisine.The Lobby Lounge and the Ritz-Carlton Bar are also places for guests to continue their culinary journey. Chen Fuchuan, executive chef of western-style desserts, at the Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen, applies black tea as a raw material to present guests with exquisite and elegant desserts. Oscar Mena, Bartender at the Ozone Bar, the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, makes his innovation-oriented efforts to combine classic flavors with popular flavors to create a unique type of drink. For example, the Hirape?o Cocktail, which is made up of jalapeno-flavored vodka, mashed raspberry, hibiscus, grapefruit juice, and soda, is a signature cocktail.Andrew C. Rogers, regional vice president of Marriott International and general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing said: "For many years, the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing has maintained close cooperative relations with many world-class chefs. The 'Craftsmanship Spirit' finds its full expression in their talent, determination and extraordinary creativeness. The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing is forging ahead with a pioneering spirit, and is well reputed around the world. We are very happy to showcase our outstanding team members at the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, and to create an unforgettable culinary memory for all the guests."