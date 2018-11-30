Chinese public security authorities launch reformed measures to better serve enterprises

The Ministry of Public Security
has launched reformed policies including reducing fees and streamlining procedures to provide more convenience to entrepreneurs.
The ministry said at a press conference Thursday that fee reduction concerning stamp engraving has been implemented. Software for grassroots public security agencies and stamp engraving service providers has also been provided at no cost by the ministry.
Enterprises applying for special trade licenses in pawnbroking and training licenses for security guards are no longer required to provide resumes of senior management staff members or proof of no criminal record.
The ministry made the decision as a result of information construction and information sharing between different government agencies. "Public security authorities are now able to search for and confirm whether relevant personnel have a criminal record through the information system," said the ministry.
To better serve enterprises, public security authorities will appoint policemen to serve as "liaison officers" with enterprises, in order to strengthen contact and interaction between public security authorities and enterprises.
According to Li Jingshen, head of the ministry's security administration bureau, the communication mechanism will include visits, discussions and phone calls.
Public security authorities will also conduct joint-examination of enterprises with relevant departments to discover and rectify potential safety hazards. Criminal offenses such as theft and fraud that infringe on legitimate interests of enterprises will be delivered severe blows and rapidly detected, said Li.