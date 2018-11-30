China's research icebreaker Xuelong enters Antarctic Circle

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows penguins on floating ice seen from China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, in a floating ice area in Southern Ocean. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows an iceberg seen from China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, in a floating ice area in Southern Ocean. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Staff members walk to a KA32 helicopter that is prepared for the upcoming unloading operations on China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, on Nov. 29, 2018. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Staff members work on a KA32 helicopter that is prepared for the upcoming unloading operations on China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, on Nov. 29, 2018. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

A staff member works on a KA32 helicopter prepared for the upcoming unloading operations on China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, on Nov. 29, 2018. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, travels in a floating ice area in Southern Ocean on Nov. 29, 2018. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows a penguin seen from China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, in a floating ice area in Southern Ocean. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2018 shows icebergs seen from China's research icebreaker Xuelong, also known as the Snow Dragon, in a floating ice area in Southern Ocean. The icebreaker is on China's 35th Antarctic research expedition and has entered the Antarctic Circle on Thursday and will carry out unloading operations the next day. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)