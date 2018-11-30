Chinese-built trains offer convenient rides to people in Buenos Aires

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/30 15:09:26

Passengers sit in a train carriage imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A subway train imported from China is seen on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides,according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Passengers sit in a train carriage imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A passenger stands in a train carriage imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Passengers get on and off a subway train that is imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A subway train imported from China is seen on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides,according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A subway train imported from China is seen on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides,according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus