Chinese-built trains offer convenient rides to people in Buenos Aires

Passengers sit in a train carriage imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A subway train imported from China is seen on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides,according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Passengers sit in a train carriage imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A passenger stands in a train carriage imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Passengers get on and off a subway train that is imported from China on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides, according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A subway train imported from China is seen on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides,according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A subway train imported from China is seen on Line A of the metro system in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese-built trains are offering both Argentine commuters and conductors convenient rides,according to locals. (Xinhua/Li Ming)