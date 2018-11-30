Villagers plant flowers to increase income in central China's Henan

A farmer waters the daisies in a greenhouse in Yuezhuang Village of Hebi City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 29, 2018. Villagers in Yuezhuang Village started to plant flowers to increase their incomes. The planting area reached over 13.3 hectares. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

A farmer packages the daisies in a greenhouse in Yuezhuang Village of Hebi City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 29, 2018. Villagers in Yuezhuang Village started to plant flowers to increase their incomes. The planting area reached over 13.3 hectares. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

A farmer harvests the daisies in a greenhouse in Yuezhuang Village of Hebi City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 29, 2018. Villagers in Yuezhuang Village started to plant flowers to increase their incomes. The planting area reached over 13.3 hectares. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

