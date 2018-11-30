Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"[The baggage fee] was altogether 578 yuan ($83.23) which was much higher than the worth of my baozi. I thought for a second about abandoning the steamed stuffed buns, but thinking that my son would miss out on tasting the flavor of our hometown, I paid the fee."So said a woman named Zhou Jianling from Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Earlier this month her son paid for Zhou and her husband to visit him in Shanghai with his first month's salary. Knowing her son would miss his mother's home-cooked meals, Zhou and her husband spent two days preparing 100 baozi and other local food. But when they arrived at the airport they were informed that they had to pay an extra 578 yuan for the 19-kilogram baggage. Zhou hesitated for a second, and then realized it is worth paying a fee for 100 baozi so her son can taste the flavors from home. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)