China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Tianjin

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in the municipality of Tianjin, the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs said Friday.
The outbreak was found on a farm with a total of 361 pigs in the Ninghe district of Tianjin, among which 67 were confirmed to have died from the disease, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.
Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.
African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.
China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning Province. Later outbreaks were reported in many other provincial regions.